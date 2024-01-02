Government Historians and Engagement with Classified Information

, , , and
January 2, 2024
Podcasts - Horns of a Dilemma
36690418146_aa17d51295_o

Carter Burwell, a Public Interest Declassification Board board member, moderated a discussion with Erin Mahan, Chief Historian at the Office of the Secretary of Defense; Adam Howard, the director of the Office of the Historian at the U.S. Department of State; and John Fox, a historian at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The conversation discussed the role of historians and archivists inside the U.S. government, the role that historians play in preserving institutional knowledge, and how that role intersects with classification/declassification issues.


Image: The U.S. National Archives

Podcasts, Horns of a Dilemma
Netvibes (crawler; https://www.netvibes.com)