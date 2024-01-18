Global Disorder and Houthi Strikes

Melanie, Chris, and Zack debate whether the international order is fraying and if so, what to do about it. They focus in particular on the recent Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, and discuss how the United States should respond. Melanie questions Liz Truss’s support of expedited defense exports to China and Chris laments the lack of communication around Lloyd Austin’s delegation of authority while Zack makes Chris a job offer he can refuse.

Episode Reading:

Image: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alex Millar