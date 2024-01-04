Entrapment, Entanglement, and the Debate about U.S. Alliances
Chris, Zack, and Melanie ring in the new year with a discussion on whether or not “The U.S. Needs More Foreign Entanglements,” as writer Andreas Kluth argues. What, exactly, is an entangling alliance? How should the United States manage relationships with some of our more tricky partners? Is it politically possible to extricate ourselves from relationships that no longer serve American interests?
Besides giving the usual grievances and attaboys, the gang looks ahead in 2024. Chris would like to see more coverage of the positive aspects of AI, Melanie is keeping eyes on the new Argentine President Milei as he sets about trying to reform the economic and political systems, and Zack is pessimistic about the upcoming presidential election.
- Andreas Kluth, “Message to MAGA: The US Needs More Foreign Entanglements,” Bloomberg, December 17, 2023.
- Dominic Pino, “US Steel is Not Owned by US Senators,” National Review, December 20, 2023.
- Lucinda Elliott and Jorgelina Rosario, “What is in Javier Milei’s Sweeping Argentina Reform Bill,” Reuters, December 28, 2023.
- Bryan McGrath, “A Healthy Serving of Crow for the Defense Department,” Substack, December 29, 2023.
- Jack Watling, “Yes, Ukraine Can Still Defeat Russia, but it Will Require Far More Support from Europe,” The Guardian, December 27, 2023.
- Gene Healey, “Consider History,” CATO at Liberty Blog, August 31, 2016.
- Nial Ferguson, X, December 31, 2023.
-
Rebecca Picciotto, “Muslim leaders expand campaign to abandon Biden in 2024 over Israel-Hamas war,” CNBC, December 30, 2023.
-
Brett Ashley Leeds and Burcu Savun, “Terminating Alliances: Why Do States Abrogate Agreements?,” Journal of Politics, Vol. 69, Is. 4, 2007.
Image: NARA