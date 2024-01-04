Entrapment, Entanglement, and the Debate about U.S. Alliances

Chris, Zack, and Melanie ring in the new year with a discussion on whether or not “The U.S. Needs More Foreign Entanglements,” as writer Andreas Kluth argues. What, exactly, is an entangling alliance? How should the United States manage relationships with some of our more tricky partners? Is it politically possible to extricate ourselves from relationships that no longer serve American interests?

Besides giving the usual grievances and attaboys, the gang looks ahead in 2024. Chris would like to see more coverage of the positive aspects of AI, Melanie is keeping eyes on the new Argentine President Milei as he sets about trying to reform the economic and political systems, and Zack is pessimistic about the upcoming presidential election.