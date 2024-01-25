A Very Nerdy Podcast Episode about the Navy

What is the value of a U.S. aircraft carrier? How are the Department of Defense and the U.S. Navy held to financial account? And why does the Department of Defense keep failing its audit? Ryan sat down with Russell Rumbaugh, assistant secretary of the Navy (financial management and comptroller), to discuss the budget, its relationship with the comprehensive ship building review, the ongoing challenges with building more ships and submarines, and the need to ramp up munition production.

Image: U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Jared M. King