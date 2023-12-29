The Media, Secrecy and Transparency

Ben Powell, a Public Interest Declassification Board board member, moderated a discussion with Adam Goldman, a reporter at the New York Times; Nomaan Merchant, a reporter at the Associated Press; Dustin Volz, a reporter with the Wall Street Journal; and Josh Gerstein, a journalist with Politico. The conversation focused on the role of the media in holding the government accountable, the use of the Freedom of Information Act, and how the classification issue impacts the media business and the job of reporting.



Image: The White House