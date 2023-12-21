Rewind and Reconnoiter: The Greco-Turkish Relationship with Ryan Gingeras

Welcome to Rewind & Reconnoiter. Each week, we’ll ask one of our authors to look back at an article they’ve written for War on the Rocks in light of a current news event. Did their argument hold up? Read more below to find out. *** Last year, Ryan Gingeras wrote “Why Erdogan Might Choose War with Greece” for War on the Rocks in which he argued that “a conflict between Greece and Turkey appears not only possible but probable.” Amidst the apparent effort by Turkey and Greece to “mend ties,” we asked him to look back on his article and argument. Read