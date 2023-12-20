In Brief: Elections in Taiwan

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** On Jan. 13, 2024, voters in Taiwan will head to the polls for presidential and parliamentary elections amidst increasing pressure from China, which views the island nation as its own territory. The Chinese Communist Party has overseen a multi-pronged effort to discredit the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in favor of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), which favors friendlier