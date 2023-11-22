Rewind and Reconnoiter: The U.S.-Japanese-Korean Relationship with Takuya Matsuda and Jaehan Park

Welcome to Rewind & Reconnoiter. Each week, we’ll ask one of our authors to look back at an article they’ve written for War on the Rocks in light of a current news event. Did their argument hold up? Read more below to find out. *** Takuya Matsuda and Jaehan Park have co-authored two pieces for War on the Rocks that consider the tensions in the Japanese-South Korean relationship and their implications for the U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific: “An Alliance Division of Labor in East Asia” in 2022 and “Geopolitics Redux: Explaining the Japan-Korea Dispute and Its Implications for Great