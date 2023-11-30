Rewind and Reconnoiter: How Iran Helped Houthis Expand Their Reach with Thomas Juneau

Welcome to Rewind & Reconnoiter. Each week, we’ll ask one of our authors to look back at an article they’ve written for War on the Rocks in light of a current news event. Did their argument hold up? Read more below to find out. *** In 2019, Thomas Juneau wrote “How Iran Helped Houthis Expand Their Reach” for War on the Rocks, looking at how Iran has helped Houthi rebels in Yemen grow into a major regional security threat that presents “a growing risk to rivals like Saudi Arabia and, eventually, Israel.” In light of Houthi attacks in the Red