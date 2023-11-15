In Brief: The Resistance in Myanmar

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Last Monday, resistance fighters in Myanmar seized the city of Kawlin in the Sagaing Region, long a stronghold for the armed resistance to the country’s military junta. This is the first district capital seized by the resistance since the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown by the military in February 2021. We asked