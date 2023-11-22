In Brief: Plans for a Post-War Gaza

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep into a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** As the Israeli Defense Forces continue to carry out a ground campaign in the Gaza Strip, questions are arising as to what the Palestinian enclave could look like after the end of the war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that his government will accept no less than the total destruction of Hamas, which governs