A Conversation with Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken sat down for a conversation on the state of foreign affairs with Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison. The conversation touched on America’s role in the world, the war in Ukraine, and the on-going challenges posed by illegal migration and the fentanyl trade. The two also discussed President Biden’s belief that the world is now at an inflection point that requires continued American diplomatic leadership.
Image: Clements Center