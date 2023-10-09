The Meaning of the Attack on Israel

Ryan sat down with Bruce Hoffman, the Shelby Cullom and Kathryn W. Davis senior fellow for counterterrorism and homeland security at the Council on Foreign Relations, to discuss Hamas’ terror attack over the weekend. The conversation touched on the intelligence failure before the attack, Hamas’ history of terror attacks in the region, the role of Iran, and the likelihood of a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. This conversation was recorded on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.





Image: Wikimedia Commons