Texas National Security Is Hiring a Managing Editor
The Texas National Security Review (TNSR, tnsr.org) is looking for a detail-oriented managing editor who will be responsible for editing long-form scholarly articles, making them clear and accessible. This is a half-time position (20 hours a week), beginning in December 2023, and has the potential to grow into a full-time position. Candidates must have the right to work in the United States and either live or be willing to move to the Washington, DC metro area.
About the Publication
The Texas National Security Review is an interdisciplinary scholarly journal that publishes peer-reviewed, rigorous articles that are accessible and useful for decision-makers and practitioners. The journal also publishes articles by policymakers and practitioners. Our goal is to help bridge the gap between academia and Washington. This makes clarity in writing paramount.
TNSR is a joint publication of Metamorphic Media, a D.C.-based media and education company best known for its flagship publication , and the University of Texas at Austin.
About the Position
The managing editor will be responsible for guiding all articles from the point that they pass peer review through to their finalized form. This editor will also work closely with our production editor to keep our publication timeline on track and prepare articles for online and print publication.
Key Responsibilities
- Closely editing all manuscripts, sometimes involving multiple rounds
- Working closely with authors to ensure that manuscripts are clearly written, organized, and free of jargon
- Overseeing the copy editing process of each manuscript
- Verifying that all footnotes are in Chicago Style and are accurate
- Regularly updating journal staff on your progress to help maintain the publication timeline
Requirements
- An MA or PhD in history, international relations, or a related field
- Three to five years editorial experience
- Experience with academic publishing, either as an editor or author
- Exceptional attention to detail
- A keen eye for jargon, awkward phrasing, and insider-baseball writing
- Exceptional and elegant written English
- Familiarity scholarly citation conventions
- Ability to communicate clearly and politely with authors
- Subject-matter familiarity with defense and foreign policy issues
- Ability to meet editorial deadlines
- Patience and rigor
- Ability to communicate clearly and regularly with a small team
How to Apply
Applicants should provide their resume, a cover letter, and a 1000-word (minimum) writing sample, all as PDFs and all as attachments (no Google Drive). In your cover letter, please include an amusing story about yourself. Send applications to editorial@tnsr.org with TNSR MANAGING EDITOR APP in the subject line. The deadline for all applicants is November 17, 2023. Applications received after that date will not be considered. Please note that an editing test will be required.
Metamorphic Media is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant on the basis of age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any classification protected by federal, state, or local law.