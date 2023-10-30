Texas National Security Is Hiring a Managing Editor

The Texas National Security Review (TNSR, tnsr.org) is looking for a detail-oriented managing editor who will be responsible for editing long-form scholarly articles, making them clear and accessible. This is a half-time position (20 hours a week), beginning in December 2023, and has the potential to grow into a full-time position. Candidates must have the right to work in the United States and either live or be willing to move to the Washington, DC metro area.

About the Publication

The Texas National Security Review is an interdisciplinary scholarly journal that publishes peer-reviewed, rigorous articles that are accessible and useful for decision-makers and practitioners. The journal also publishes articles by policymakers and practitioners. Our goal is to help bridge the gap between academia and Washington. This makes clarity in writing paramount.

TNSR is a joint publication of Metamorphic Media, a D.C.-based media and education company best known for its flagship publication , and the University of Texas at Austin.

About the Position

The managing editor will be responsible for guiding all articles from the point that they pass peer review through to their finalized form. This editor will also work closely with our production editor to keep our publication timeline on track and prepare articles for online and print publication.

Key Responsibilities

Closely editing all manuscripts, sometimes involving multiple rounds

Working closely with authors to ensure that manuscripts are clearly written, organized, and free of jargon

Overseeing the copy editing process of each manuscript

Verifying that all footnotes are in Chicago Style and are accurate

Regularly updating journal staff on your progress to help maintain the publication timeline

Requirements

An MA or PhD in history, international relations, or a related field

Three to five years editorial experience

Experience with academic publishing, either as an editor or author

Exceptional attention to detail

A keen eye for jargon, awkward phrasing, and insider-baseball writing

Exceptional and elegant written English

Familiarity scholarly citation conventions

Ability to communicate clearly and politely with authors

Subject-matter familiarity with defense and foreign policy issues

Ability to meet editorial deadlines

Patience and rigor

Ability to communicate clearly and regularly with a small team

How to Apply

Applicants should provide their resume, a cover letter, and a 1000-word (minimum) writing sample, all as PDFs and all as attachments (no Google Drive). In your cover letter, please include an amusing story about yourself. Send applications to editorial@tnsr.org with TNSR MANAGING EDITOR APP in the subject line. The deadline for all applicants is November 17, 2023. Applications received after that date will not be considered. Please note that an editing test will be required.

Metamorphic Media is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant on the basis of age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any classification protected by federal, state, or local law.