In Brief: Tensions Between Serbia and Kosovo

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Last month, a shoot-out between ethnic Serbs and police in northern Kosovo increased already raised tensions between Serbia and Kosovo just a few months after clashes in the region. Serbia amassed an “unprecedented” number of troops on Kosovo’s border at the end of September, stoking fears that a European Union–brokered agreement passed just eight months ago