Ukrainian Progress: A Breach or a Breakthrough of Russian Lines?

Nick Danforth sat down with Mike Kofman to discuss the state of the Ukrainian offensive three months in, as well as the challenges of assessing it. Mike also explained why he, as an analyst, was particularly pleased to have Yevgeny Prigozhin out of the picture. The two discussed Mike’s recent co-authored piece with Rob Lee, “Perseverance and Adaptation: Ukraine’s Counteroffensive at Three Months,” and how the findings were similar to Jack Watling and Nick Reynold’s latest report for RUSI, Stormbreak: Fighting Through Russian Defences in Ukraine’s 2023 Offensive.





Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense