A Chat with Britain’s Top Officer, Adm. Radakin

Ryan sat down at the War on the Rocks office with Adm. Sir Antony Radakin, the professional head of the United Kingdom’s military. The two discussed the United Kingdom’s support for the Ukrainian military, the lessons learned from the conflict and the challenges Russia is now facing. The conversation then pivoted to the future of the British military, the plans for global force presence and Adm. Radakin’s perspective on the status of AUKUS.





Image: The Royal Navy