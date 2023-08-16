In Brief: The Chinese Dismissals

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** In the past few months, China has seen shakeups at the highest levels of the government and military — first, in June, Foreign Minister Qin Gang mysteriously disappeared from his duties and, in July, was formally replaced by Wang Yi. Then, at the beginning of August, General Secretary Xi Jinping abruptly dismissed two top generals in