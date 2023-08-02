In Brief: The Black Sea Grain Initiative

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** On July 17, 2023, Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a Turkish- and United Nations-brokered wartime agreement with Ukraine to ensure the safe passage of grain from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea. Ukraine is one of the world’s top producers of grain, but after Russia invaded in February 2022, more than 20