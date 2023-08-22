A Contest of Wills: Ukraine’s Summer Offensive

On this episode, Nick sits down with Mike to discuss Ukraine’s ongoing offensive. The conversation covered the latest from Ukraine’s three axes of advance. The two also discussed the latest reports from both the Washington Post and the New York Times focused on the U.S. government’s growing pessimism about the offensive, as well as how to judge Ukrainian military action. Mike also examined the latest news from the Black Sea, Russia’s recent boarding of a ship operating in the area, and the feasibility of Russia using its Navy to interdict civilian ships there.





Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense