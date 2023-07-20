Ukraine Struggles to Scale Offensive Combat Operations

On this special sneak peak of the Russia Contingency, Mike sat down with Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, to discuss the findings from their recent research trip to Ukraine. The conversation covered Russian defensive lines, the role that mines have played in stymying Ukraine’s counteroffensive, and the broader challenges the Ukrainian military has with scaling offensive operations. To listen to part two of this episode, as well as a series of conversations about the Ukrainian counteroffensive and the Russian military, sign up today to become a member of War on The Rocks.



Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense