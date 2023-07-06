In Brief: Russia, Ukraine and the African Peace Mission

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Earlier this month, a group of seven African leaders carried out a “peace mission” to Ukraine and met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. The group then traveled to Russia, where they presented a peace plan to President Vladimir Putin, who largely dismissed the group’s suggestions. While this trip was widely condemned as a failure, the attempted