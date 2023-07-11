Assessing Ukraine’s Three Axes of Advance

On this sneak-peak episode of the Russia Contingency, Aaron sat down with Mike Kofman to discuss the state of the Ukrainian military’s offensive, the different axes of advance and what the offensive may be able to tell observers about the direction of the conflict. Listeners will get to hear the first 20 minutes of the conversation. To hear the rest, which examined the recent debates in Russia about nuclear weapons use and looked back at Yevgeny Prighozin’s mutiny, please consider becoming a War on the Rocks member.



Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense