Ukraine’s Offensive and Russia’s Localized Counterattacks

In today’s episode, Mike looks at the slow progress of the Ukrainian offensive and what, if anything, it means for the course of the war. He also discusses Russia’s defensive strategy and how grateful he is not to be in Yevgeny Prigozhin’s head. Mike and Nick recorded this show on Friday, June 23rd before the Wagner insurrection began to escalate. We will have more podcasts and articles on the recent events in Russia in the coming days and weeks.



Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense