Mid-Afternoon Map: A Middle East Misadventure

In the 19th century, Americans simultaneously knew quite a bit and very little about the Middle East. The region's Biblical geography gave it a unique importance, inscribed on the American landscape in place names ranging from Palmyra, Pennsylvania to Moab, Utah. American merchants and missionaries were also becoming increasingly active in