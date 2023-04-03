Russia Will Soon Be on the Defense, But Then What?

Mike Kofman joins the show yet again. This time, he explains why the debate over the wisdom of the Battle for Bahkmut is so important while still overshadowing other important debates. As Ukrainian forces are being pressed out of the city of Bahkmut, they preparing to go back on the offensive, which will put Russia on the defense. The critical issue in Mike’s view is what happens after the Ukrainian offensive. Listen to understand why.

Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense