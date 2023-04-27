Multipolarity: What Is It Good For?
Chris, Melanie, and Zack debate whether the world is multipolar and discuss what the United States can do to win support for its preferred policies, particularly in the Global South. They disagree on multipolarity but agree that Washington must pay more attention to non-aligned countries in the months and years ahead. Chris gives a backhanded attaboy to China’s ambassador to France, Melanie commends Elon Musk for SpaceX’s Starship launch, and Zack criticizes him for Twitter’s labeling of state-affiliated media.
Image: The Kremlin