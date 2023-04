Ryan sat down at 1789 in Georgetown with Justin Vaïsse, a French historian and director general of the Paris Peace Forum, an independent NGO he started at the urging of French President Emmanuel Macron. Justin recently returned from China where he was traveling with Macron. They discussed Macron’s recent remarks about China that were so poorly received in Washington, the work of his organization, and what he learned from the Cold War.

Image: The European Commission Audio Visual Service