The Bureau of Things That Keep You Up At Night

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Ann Ganzer of the State Department’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation recently visited the University of Texas, Austin. In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Ganzer sits down with Clements Center Associate Director Paul Edgar to discuss many of the issues she discussed with students. The issues under her purview are the things that keep policy makers up at night–the proliferation of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, security questions related to the civilian use of nuclear power, and the security challenges posed by new technologies such as advanced unmanned aerial vehicles or semiconductors, especially as they could be used to precisely deliver deadly weapons. The discussion ranges from the type of people the State Department needs to recruit, to Russian disinformation campaigns, to concerns over threats to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during Russia’s war in Ukraine. This discussion was held at the University of Texas, Austin.

Image:Alexey Tolmachov, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons