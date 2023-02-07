Unfolding Offensives and Counter-Offensives in Ukraine

Mike Kofman and Ryan Evans cover a lot of ground in this episode about the war in Ukraine: Russian goals in the Donbass, the coming Russian counter-offensive, the state of Russian and Ukrainian forces, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, cluster and sensor-fuzed munitions, fourth-generation fighter aircraft, a warm winter, nuclear risk, and more. If you are interested in what’s happening in and around Ukraine, this is another must-listen episode.

Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense