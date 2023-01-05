Debating the Defense of Taiwan
Chris, Melanie, and Zack discuss whether it is possible, and wise, to try to stave off a conflict with China over Taiwan — possibly for a very long time. A recent article by Jude Blanchette and Ryan Hass urges policymakers to find ways to forestall conflict. But is it a mistake to presume that conflict with China is avoidable? Should the United States make peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait the government’s overarching goal, or should Washington agree that at some point there will be military conflict, and do everything possible to prepare for that now? Or is there a bipartisan consensus in Washington that cannot be contained pushing for confrontation with China in general, and especially over Taiwan? Attapeople to outgoing members of Congress Elaine Luria and Peter Meijer, and to Taiwan for offering effective COVID vaccines to China. Grievances for China’s reckless and shortsighted COVID-19 policy, for Tik Tok spying on people, and for the Navy’s troubled littoral combat ship.
Episode Reading:
- Jude Blanchette and Ryan Hass, “The Taiwan Long Game: Why the Best Solution Is No Solution,” Foreign Affairs (January/February 2023).
- Jude Blanchette, “‘Reunification’ with Taiwan through Force Would Be a Pyrrhic Victory for China,” Center for Strategic and International Studies, November 22, 2022.
- Geoff Ziezulewicz, “Could the LCS fleet be getting a new mission?” Navy Times, December 27, 2022.
- Adam Wren, “‘To Hell with It’: A GOP Congressman Reflects on His One Term in Trump’s Party,” Politico, January 1, 2023.
- Jason Willick, “The Grand Strategy Behind Japan’s Defense Buildup,” Washington Post, December 23, 2022.
- Ethan Kessler, “To Deter China, Taiwan Must Prepare for War,” Wall Street Journal, December 28, 2022.
- Kevin Rudd letter to the editor of The Advertiser, captured in a Tweet by Matthew Abraham, December 27, 2022.
- Frank Hoffman, “American Defense Priorities After Ukraine,” War on the Rocks, January 2, 2023.
- Dina Smeltz and Craig Kafura, “For First Time, Half of Americans Favor Defending Taiwan If China Invades,” Chicago Council on Global Affairs, August 26, 2021.
- Smriti Mallapaty, “China COVID wave could kill one million people, models predict,” Nature, December 19, 2022.
- ChinaPower, “Surveying the Experts: China’s Approach to Taiwan,” Center for Strategic and International Studies.
