In this week’s epsidode of Horns of a Dilemma, Sheena Greitens, head of the Asia Policy Program at the University of Texas, Austin, joins author Nury Turkel to discuss Turkel’s book, No Escape: The True Story of China’s Genocide of the Uyghurs. Turkel, who was born in a re-education camp during China’s culturual revolution, uses his own experiences, as well as interviews with survivors of the camps in western China to tell the story of China’s campaign against the Uyghur people. The picture that emerges in his conversation with Greitens is urgent, powerful, and chilling. This event was recorded at the University of Texas, Austin, and was co-sponsored by the Clements Center and the Bech-Loughlin First Amendment Center.

