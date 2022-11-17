The Liberation of Kherson and the Next Phase of the War

November 17, 2022
Podcasts - War On The Rocks
On this episode, Ryan and Mike discuss the liberation of Kherson, the Russian military’s strategy before the start of the winter, and Ukraine’s efforts to retain the initiative once the weather improves in spring. We also offer a sample from Mike’s latest members-only podcast, the Russia Contingency, which features an in-depth conversation with RUSI senior research fellows, Justin Bronk and Jack Watling, about the Russian air performance during the war.


Image: President of Ukraine

Podcasts, War On The Rocks
