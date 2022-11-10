Debating the National Defense Strategy

, , and
November 10, 2022
Podcasts - Net Assessment
Secretary Lloyd Austin

Is the National Defense Strategy actually a strategy? Melanie, Chris, and Zack debate the Biden administration’s recently released National Defense Strategy. Do integrated deterrence, campaign, and enduring advantage add up to more than the sum of their parts? Does the unclassified version of the National Defense Strategy make any hard choices to connect ends and means? Melanie commends those U.S. service members who evacuated thousands of people from Afghanistan. Chris complains about incessant political advertisements ahead of the midterm elections. And Zack thanks his teammates from the Alliance for Securing Democracy.


Episode Reading:

Image: DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza

Podcasts, Net Assessment
