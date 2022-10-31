Southward and Eastward Pressure on Russian Forces

Mike Kofman and Ryan recorded this episode on the war as they return home from their week-long research trip to Ukraine. They cover the fight for Kherson, Russian failures in the east, Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, and dirty bomb threats. If you’re interested in hearing more from Mike, we are launching a members-only podcast that he hosts called “The Russia Contingency.” We offer a sample of one of the early episodes of that show, which features Mike chatting with Konrad Muzyka about the current and future threat to Ukraine from Belarus. Become a member to get access. Please note, this episode was recorded before the news of Ukraine’s latest attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet got out.

Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense