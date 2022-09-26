Russia’s Plan to Stay in the War

After Ukraine’s stunning Kharkiv counter-offensive, Vladimir Putin has doubled down on his war against Ukraine, announcing a large military mobilization, threatening nuclear use, and pressing ahead with referenda in territories Russia has seized from Ukraine.

Can Putin salvage his campaign? Michael Kofman helps us understand these issues and more, encouraging people to think more temporally about Russia’s mobilization pipeline and delivering a warning: We are in uncharted territory.

Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense