An Overview of Strategy Down Under

In this week’s episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Charles Edel, the inaugural Australia chair at CSIS in Washington, DC, discusses Australia’s “strategic revolution,” which focuses on building diplomatic, economic, and military capacity to resist coercion by China. The recent AUKUS nuclear submarine deal is one manifestation of this effort, but as Edel explains, the deal is just one part of a larger strategic realignment, which is likely to become increasingly important to U.S. strategy in the Indo-Pacific region.

Image: Photo by Sgt. Pete Thibodeau, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific via DVIDS