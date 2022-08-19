Storm Center? The Future of U.S.-Chinese Relations

In this week’s episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Charles Edel discusses the big questions in U.S.-Chinese relations. He examines efforts under the Biden administration to deal with these questions, and projects what questions may define the relationship going forward. As Edel makes clear, the relationship between America and China is long, and has often been fraught with uncertainty. As the world’s two largest economic and military powers, this relationship will be critical to the state of world affairs and global prosperity in the future.



Image: Public domain via DVIDS