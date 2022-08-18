Is U.S. Support to Taiwan Substantive or Symbolic?
Melanie and Zack are joined by the RAND Corporation’s Mike Mazarr for a discussion about Taiwan. They examine an article by Matt Turpin for the Aspen Institute and debate what is driving increased tensions, and why both the United States and China blame the other for changing the status quo. Melanie calls out onerous education requirements for daycare providers, Mike pleads for deeper discussion of first principles in national security, and Zack gives an attaboy to Bill Russell.
Episode Reading:
- Matt Turpin, “Competition and Deterrence in the Taiwan Strait,” in Strengthening the Foundation for Long-Term Strategic Competition with China (Aspen Institute, 2021).
- Dina Smeltz and Craig Kafura, Americans Favor Aiding Taiwan with Arms but Not Troops (The Chicago Council, August 2022).
- Taiwan Documents Project, “Joint Communiqués.”
- Hal Brands and Michael Beckley, “The Coming War Over Taiwan,” Wall Street Journal, August 4, 2022.
- Conor Beck, “Federal Court Upholds Onerous Education Requirements for DC Daycare Workers,” Institute for Justice, August 12, 2022.
- Doyle Hodges, Tweet thread, August 8, 2022.
- Jack Goldsmith, “Thoughts on the Mar-a-Lago Search,” Lawfare, August 14, 2022.
- Michael Mazarr, The Societal Foundations of National Competitiveness (RAND, 2022).
- Patrick Porter and Michael Mazarr, Countering China’s Adventurism over Taiwan: A Third Way (Lowy Institute, 2021)
Image: American Institute in Taiwan