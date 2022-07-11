Is the Most Important Battle of the War Coming?

Michael Kofman joins Ryan once again to discuss the Russo-Ukrainian War. In this episode, he discusses the looming battle for Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, two small cities near each other that are likely Russia’s next effort after the fall of Severodonestk. He also revisits the idea of a Ukrainian counter-offensive to retake Kherson and the prospects for when, whether, and how that could unfold. Mike and Ryan also talk about Ukraine’s challenges in mobilizing enough trained manpower at the front and keeping a diverse “petting zoo” of equipment from Western backers in the fight.

Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense