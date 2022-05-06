Foreword to Victory: Paul Kennedy on the Naval History of World War II

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, historian Paul Kennedy speaks about his new book, Victory at Sea: Naval Power and the Transformation of the Global Order in World War II. The book is unusual in that it is beautifully illustrated with numerous paintings by the late maritime artist Ian Marshall. Kennedy discusses the origins of his collaboration with Marshall — how he had originally encouraged Marshall to publish a collection of his paintings with a foreword by Kennedy — and how this grew into a volume that builds from the paintings to a sweeping view of the military, technological, and social changes brought by World War II, which dramatically altered the global order. This talk was given at the University of Texas, Austin, and hosted by the Clements Center for National Security.

Image:Airwolfhound from Hertfordshire, UK, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons