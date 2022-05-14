Counter-Attacks and Can-Kicking in the Russo-Ukrainian War

Russia’s stumbling war was launched almost three months ago. As Russian and Ukrainian forces battle on, how should we understand the state of play? Michael Kofman joins Ryan again to discuss the war on the ground, in the air, and at sea; Ukraine’s ability to get Western weaponry into the fight; the crushing economic realities on both sides; how Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day speech was the dog that didn’t bark; Russia’s stark mobilization constraints; and why a sliver of an island named after a snake has played such a prominent role in the conflict. Ryan puts an important question to Michael as Russia faces the real possibility of defeat: Under what circumstance would Putin use nuclear weapons?

Image: ArmyInform (Ministry of Defense of Ukraine)