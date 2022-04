Your Orders are not on Paper: Changing Political Order in the Long Twentieth Century

If asked sit down at a board with 64 alternately colored squares you expect to play a game, but you may not know whether it will be chess or checkers. The question of which game you will play is a question of order. Usually, this order is not formally written down anywhere. In this week’s episode of Horns of a Dilemma, University of Florence professor Patrick Cohrs examines how the rules of political order may change. Cohrs discusses his new book The New Atlantic Order: The Transformation of International Politics 1860-1933, which focuses on the the period leading up to and following the World War I, but his insights have value in understanding the contemporary world where the rules ┬áseem to be changing even as the game is played. This event was recorded at the University of Texas, Austin.

Image:Kallen2021, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons