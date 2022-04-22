Your Orders are not on Paper: Changing Political Order in the Long Twentieth Century

If asked sit down at a board with 64 alternately colored squares you expect to play a game, but you may not know whether it will be chess or checkers. The question of which game you will play is a question of order. Usually, this order is not formally written down anywhere. In this week’s episode of Horns of a Dilemma, University of Florence professor Patrick Cohrs examines how the rules of political order may change. Cohrs discusses his new book The New Atlantic Order: The Transformation of International Politics 1860-1933, which focuses on the the period leading up to and following the World War I, but his insights have value in understanding the contemporary world where the rules seem to be changing even as the game is played. This event was recorded at the University of Texas, Austin.

Image:Kallen2021, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons