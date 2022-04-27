Ukraine’s Military Advantage and Russia’s Stark Choices

Our friend Michael Kofman popped in for another conversation with Ryan about where things stand in the Russo-Ukrainian War. He gives a wide-ranging assessment of Russia’s unfavorable position as it musters an offensive in the Donbass that might be the last one that the Russian military is capable of launching before it is a spent force. From Ukraine’s advanced Western kit to holdouts in Mariupol to the naval state of play to Russia’s dire manpower shortages, Mike and Ryan discuss it all. Mike also gets into the nitty gritty on Russian infantry manning levels.

Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense information service