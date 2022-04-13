A Conversation with the Counselor: Derek Chollet on Navigating the World

A veteran State Department official and scholar, Derek Chollet is serving as counselor to the secretary of state. He sat down with Ryan last Friday to discuss the various challenges facing U.S. foreign policy. Don’t miss their wide-ranging conversation on the diplomacy that preceded the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the diplomacy that continues to keep Western allies on the same page, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the difficulties of balancing an increasingly competitive strategy in the Indo-Pacific while dealing with a brutal war in Europe.

Image: State Department