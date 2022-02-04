What Old Mental Maps Reveal About Competition Today

In this week’s episode of Horns of a Dilemma, we listen to a discussion between Clements Center Executive Director (and TNSR editor in chief) Will Inboden, and Professor Hal Brands of Johns Hopkins School for Advanced International Studies. They are talking about Brands’ new book, Twilight Struggle: What the Cold War Teaches Us About About Great Power Rivalry Today. While the geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China is frequently described as “a new Cold War,” Brands and Inboden go far deeper than a mere surface comparison to illuminate the ways in which the Cold War experience may help to guide American strategists in the competition with China and Russia, as well as ways in which policymakers would be ill-advised to treat today’s strategic challenges as a sequel to the competition between the United States and the Soviet Union. This event was held at the University of Texas, Austin.

Image: NATO