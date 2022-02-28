We are Hiring a Half-Time Production Editor

We are hiring!

Metamorphic Media is a privately held company that works with world-class organizations to build, operate, and grow powerful media brands related to global and military affairs. Our flagship publication is War on the Rocks and we are also proud to run the Texas National Security Review (https://tnsr.org) in partnership with the University of Texas at Austin.

Metamorphic Media is looking for a smart, self-starting, and highly organized individual to be responsible for production of the Texas National Security Review as well as the journal’s social media channels. Candidates for this position must be able to set and keep deadlines, have a sharp eye for detail, and be able to work as part of a small, dynamic team. This is a half-time position (20 hours a week) that begins in April 2022.

About the Journal

The Texas National Security Review, launched in 2017, is dedicated to publishing academically rigorous, policy-relevant, interdisciplinary articles focused on national security, broadly defined. The journal’s goal is to be accessible to policymakers, scholars, and the educated public; credible and rigorous from a scholarly perspective; and multi-disciplinary. Print issues are released on a quarterly schedule and our online roundtables come out more often. The journal’s content combines contributions from scholars, practitioners, and policymakers.

About the Position

The ideal candidate for this part-time position will have experience editing, overseeing the production of a print product, managing a website, and managing social media accounts.

The production editor will be responsible for three lines of effort:

Overseeing the production of our quarterly print edition, including working with our outsourced design team on the cover art and illustrations, proofing successive drafts of the product with the help of a team of copy editors, signing off on the final version, and working with printers to ensure the timely delivery of issues;

Managing the website, including posting articles online, updating the website, and managing subscriptions; and

Managing our social media accounts.

This editor will be working under the direction of the executive editor and as an integral part of the Metamorphic Media team. While this position requires working as a part of a team, it also requires someone who is a self-starter and can manage projects and timelines.

We prefer to hire someone based in the Washington, DC area, but will consider applicants who live elsewhere in the United States.

Compensation is competitive and there is potential for this to grow into a full-time position.

Key Responsibilities

Working with our executive editor on the cover design and illustrations for each issue and with our design team to produce final versions

Developing and maintaining an editorial schedule for the print edition in coordination with our executive editor and our design team

Communicating with our print designers and sending them finalized versions of all materials that will be going in the print edition

Overseeing the thorough review of each print issue of TNSR in coordination with our team of copy editors

Working closely with our printers to ensure each issue is mailed out on schedule

Managing social media accounts

Managing the website (built on WordPress)

Posting articles online

Managing subscriptions

Skills and Experience Required

Outstanding attention to detail

Strong organizational skills

Ability to set and keep deadlines

WordPress

Ability to work flexibly as part of a small team

Skills and Experience Preferred

Editing

Managing social media accounts

Producing a print product

Before you apply, please take a few minutes to look over the website of the Texas National Security Review and familiarize yourself with the different kinds of content that we produce, including the PDFs of our articles, which are based on the print edition of each issue.

Applicants should provide a resume and cover letter, all as PDFs and all as attachments (no Google Drive please). The cover letter should include an amusing story about yourself. Send applications to editorial@tnsr.org with TNSR PRODUCTION EDITOR APP in the subject line. Please note that the application process will include an editing test.

The application deadline is March 15, 2022.

Metamorphic Media LLC is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant on the basis of age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any classification protected by federal, state, or local law.