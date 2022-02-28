Interpreting the First Few Days of the Russo-Ukrainian War

People all over the world are watching Russia’s assault on Ukraine unfold in real time through social media, giving us a gritty and vivid view of 21st-century combat. But how complete of a picture does this give us? How is the war actually unfolding? Why has Russia seemingly stumbled in the first few days of its invasion? Does this mean Ukraine can hold out? Michael Kofman of CNA sat down with Ryan to give some preliminary answers to these questions.

Keep in mind this was recorded on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 27, and events are changing quickly. Some of what Kofman predicted, in terms of more Russian forces entering the fight, already seemed to be underway as we completed post-production for this episode.

Image: Ukrainian government