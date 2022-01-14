The Texture of War in Afghanistan’s Pech Valley: Part 2

In this week’s episode of Horns of a Dilemma, we continue with a panel discussion that follows author Wesley Morgan’s discussion of his book, The Hardest Place. If you haven’t listened to last week’s episode, which includes Morgan’s book talk, you may want to do so, since this week’s episode includes discussion of events that are covered in Morgan’s talk. This event was held at the University of Texas, Austin, and sponsored by the Clements Center and the McCombs School of Business.

Image: U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mark Burrell, Task Force Bastogne Public Affairs via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)