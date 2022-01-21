Inching Toward War in Europe

As the threat of Russian invasion looms over Ukraine, this week’s epsiode of Horns of a Dilemma helps to clarify the origins of the post-Cold War security structure in Europe and the role of NATO expansion and enlargement in defining both Western and Russian threat perception. Clements Center Executive Director Will Inboden sits down with Professor Mary Sarrotte to discuss her book, Not One Inch: America, Russia, and the Making of Post-Cold War Stalemate. Key among the many issues they discuss is the competing visions between Russian and American and European leaders regarding the status of Ukraine. This event was held in November at the University of Texas, Austin and sponsored by the Clements Center.

Image: SFC Ryan Sheldon via DVIDS